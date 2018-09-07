Italy: Unaccompanied and Separated Children (UASC) Dashboard, August 2018

Between 1 January and 31 August 2018, 3,092 unaccompanied and separated children arrived in Italy by sea, representing 15 per cent of all sea arrivals in this period. Consistent with an overall decrease in sea arrivals this year so far, the numbers of UASC reaching Italian shores in the first eight months of 2018 are considerably lower than in the same period last year, when over 13,200 landed in Italy. However, the proportion of UASC among sea arrivals in the January-August 2018 period (15 per cent) is only slightly higher than in January-August 2017 (13 per cent).