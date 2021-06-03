Italy Training Lab and Awareness Raising Activities, January - December 2020

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in UNHCR’s capacity development and awareness raising activities shifting from in-person delivery to online modalities. What was initially seen as a constraint offered the opportunity to reach out to a wider audience, totaling more than 25,000 persons. Capacity development and training activities were mostly directed towards refugees, representatives of local and national authorities, and civil society groups, while awareness raising initiatives were intended to benefit the general public.