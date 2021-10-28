Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (September 2021)

Overview

In the first nine months of 2021, 46,329 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 23,726 in the same period last year. In September 2021, 6,919 refugees and migrants reached the shores of southern Italy, compared to 4,387 (+93%) and 2,498 (+711%) in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The vast majority (4,677) arrived in Sicily, most commonly on the island of Lampedusa, where more than half of the total arrivals were recorded (3,585) and 100 out of 197 disembarkations took place. A further increase in the number of arrivals to Calabria was registered in September; 27 disembarkations took place in the Region accounting for 2,007 new arrivals. During the month, a total of 150 persons also disembarked in Sardinia and 85 in Apulia.