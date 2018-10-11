11 Oct 2018

Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (September 2018)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 10 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (646.62 KB)2 pages

Overview

Between 1 January and 30 September 2018, 20,948 persons arrived in Italy by sea, an 80 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (105,418). In September 2018, 947 persons reached Italian shores, most commonly departing from Tunisia. This is a significant reduction compared to the almost 6,300 refugees and migrant arrivals recorded at landing points in southern Italy in September 2017. The number of monthly sea arrivals in September 2018 is the lowest recorded since February 2013.

Nationality of arrivals

Between 1 January and 30 September 2018, 22 per cent of arrivals originated from Tunisia, followed by Eritrea (15 per cent), Sudan (8 per cent), Iraq (6 per cent), Pakistan (6 per cent), Nigeria (6 per cent), Côte d'Ivoire (5 per cent), Algeria (5 per cent), Mali (4 per cent), and Guinea (4 per cent). In September 2018, the vast majority of sea arrivals in Italy originated from Tunisia. As of 30 September 2018, 4,504 Tunisians had reached Italian shores, compared to 2,650 in the same period last year. In September 2018, there were also significant arrivals originating from Iraq who departed from Turkey or Greece. The number of Iraqi sea arrivals in January-September 2018 (1,354) is comparable to numbers recorded in the same period last year (1,407). Furthermore, Eritrean sea arrivals in the first nine months of 2018 (3,047) have dropped compared to the same period last year (5,616). However, they are proportionally higher, accounting for 15 per cent of arrivals, compared to 5 per cent in the same period last year. The number of Sudanese arrivals also dropped, but their proportion of total arrivals (7 per cent) is largely comparable to the same period last year. Notably, Nigerian sea arrivals decreased from 17,100 in the January-September 2017 period to 1,248 in the January-September 2018 period.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.