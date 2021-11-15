Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (October 2021)

Overview

In the first ten months of 2021, 53,439 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 27,203 and 9,649 in the same period in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

In October 2021, 7,110 refugees and migrants reached the shores of southern Italy, compared to 3,477 and 2,016 in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The vast majority of monthly arrivals (3,847 persons) arrived in Sicily, most commonly landing on the island of Lampedusa (2,436 persons). Increasing sea arrivals were registered in Calabria, where 2,560 refugees and migrants disembarked this month, of whom almost 1,200 reached shore in Roccella Jonica. An additional 386 persons arrived in Sardinia, while 317 disembarked in Apulia.