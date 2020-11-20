Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (October 2020)

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 October 2020, 27,203 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea. This represents an increase compared to the same period last year, when 9,649 sea arrivals were recorded at landing points in southern Italy, and a slight increase compared to sea arrivals in the January-October 2018 period (22,032). In October 2020, 3,477 refugees and migrants reached Italian shores, down from 4,387 who disembarked in Italy in September 2020, 5,326 in August 2020, and 7,064 in July 2020. Notably, almost half of October 2020 sea arrivals (1,716 persons) disembarked in Lampedusa.