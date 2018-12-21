Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (November 2018)

Overview

Between 1 January and 30 November 2018, 23,011 persons arrived in Italy by sea.

This is an 80 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (117,042). In November 2018, less than 1,000 persons reached Italian shores. This is comparable with arrival numbers in the previous month, when just over 1,000 disembarked in southern Italy. However, it is a reduction compared to monthly arrival numbers in previous years. In November 2017, over 5,600 refugees and migrants were recorded at landing points in southern Italy