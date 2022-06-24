Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (May 2022)

Overview

In the first five months of the year, 19,481 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 14,692 in the same period last year. In May 2022, 8,720 persons were registered at landing points in southern Italy. This is the highest number of monthly arrivals year to date, doubling the previous peak of 3,929 arrivals recorded in April this year. The vast majority of sea arrivals in May disembarked in Sicily (6,239 persons), followed by Calabria (2,124), Sardinia (272) and Apulia (85).