Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (May 2021)

Overview

In the first five months of 2021, 14,692 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 5,119 in the same period last year.

In May 2021, 5,679 refugees and migrants reached shore in southern Italy, compared to 1,654 (+243%) and 782 (+626%) in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The vast majority of them (5,198) arrived in Sicily, most commonly on the island of Lampedusa, where 3,758 new arrivals were recorded and half of the total monthly disembarkations took place (51 out of 101). In May, there were two disembarkations in Calabria for a total of 261 new arrivals, while 169 persons disembarked in Apulia and 51 in Sardinia.