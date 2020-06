Overview

Between 1 January and 31 May 2020, 5,119 persons arrived in Italy by sea. This is a 228% increase compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (1,561).

In May 2020, 1,654 individuals reached Italian shores, compared to 782 in May 2019. May has so far been the month with the highest number of sea arrivals in 2020. No NGOs were active in the central Mediterranean during the month of May.