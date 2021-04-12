Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (March 2021)

Overview

In the first three months of 2021, 7,419 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 2,794 in the same period last year.

In March 2021, 2,386 refugees and migrants reached shore in southern Italy. The vast majority of them (2,116) arrived in Sicily, most commonly on the island of Lampedusa, where 1,393 new arrivals were recorded and 26 disembarkations took place. In March, there were two disembarkations in Apulia for a total of 160 new arrivals, while 69 persons disembarked in Calabria and 41 in Sardinia.