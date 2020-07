Overview

Between 1 January and 30 June 2020, 6,943 persons arrived in Italy by sea. This is a 150% increase compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (2,779). In June 2020, 1,824 individuals reached Italian shores: this is the highest number of monthly sea arrivals this year so far. It also represents a considerable increase compared to 1,218 sea arrivals in June 2019.