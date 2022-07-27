Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (June 2022)

Overview

In 2022, a total of 3,020 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from State of Palestine (20%), Afgnanistan (17%), Somalia (14%), Sierra Leone (8%) and Syrian Arab Republic (8%). Almost half of the population are women (16%) and children (31%), while 53% are men.

Arrivals in June, at 1,084 increased in comparison to May when 411 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2022 are inceased by 129% than those in 2021 during the same period.

Dodecanese islands received the majority (37%) of all new arrivals during 2022, followed by Lesvos (29%), Samos (15%), Chios (8%) and other (12%).