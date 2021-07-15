Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (June 2021)

Overview

In the first six months of 2021, 20,532 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 6,949 in the same period last year.

In June 2021, 5,840 refugees and migrants reached shore in southern Italy, compared to 1,830 (+219%) and 1,218 (+379%) in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The vast majority of them (4,348) arrived in Sicily, most commonly on the island of Lampedusa, where 3,600 new arrivals were recorded and more than half of the total monthly disembarkations took place (73 out of 139). In June, there was a notable increase in disembarkations in Calabria, 16 in total accounting for 969 new arrivals, while 296 persons disembarked in Apulia, 203 in Sardinia and 24 in Basilicata, the first arrival in the region since 2019.