Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (July 2022)

Overview

In the first seven months of the year, 41,434 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 29,124 in the same period last year (+42%). In July 2022, 13,801 persons were registered at landing points in southern Italy, the highest number of monthly sea arrivals since June 2017, when a peak of over 23,000 was recorded. The vast majority of persons arriving in July disembarked in Sicily (11,917 persons), while much lower numbers landed in Apulia (827), Calabria (730) and Sardinia (327).