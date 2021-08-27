Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (July 2021)

Overview

In the first seven months of 2021, 29,122 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 14,013 in the same period last year (+108%).

In July 2021, 8,590 refugees and migrants reached shore in southern Italy, compared to 7,064 (+22%) and 1,088 (+690%) in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The vast majority of them (7,429) arrived in Sicily, most commonly on the island of Lampedusa, where 6,126 new arrivals were recorded and almost 72% of the total monthly disembarkations took place (218 out of 303). In July, a notable increase in disembarkations on the island of Pantelleria was observed: 34 in total accounting for 452 new arrivals, compared to 111 new arrivals in June. In addition, 829 persons disembarked in Calabria, 206 in Apulia and 126 in Sardinia.