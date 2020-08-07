Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (July 2020)

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 July 2020, 14,014 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea. This represents an increase compared to the same period last year, when 3,867 sea arrivals were recorded at landing points in southern Italy. However, sea arrivals numbers in 2020 so far remain lower than in comparable periods in recent years (e.g. 18,547 sea arrivals in January-July 2018; 95,213 sea arrivals in JanuaryJuly 2017). In July 2020, 7,065 refugees and migrants reached Italian shores: this is the highest number of monthly sea arrivals this year so far