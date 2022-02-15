Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (January 2022)

Overview

In January, 3,035 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 1,039 in the same period last year. This is the highest number of sea arrivals recorded in the first month of the year since 2018. The vast majority of monthly arrivals (2,866 persons) disembarked in Sicily, more specifically on the small island of Lampedusa where 33 disembarkations took place and 1,950 persons were registered during the month. Another 112 refugees and migrants landed in Calabria, while 57 disembarked in Sardinia.