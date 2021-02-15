Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (January 2021)

Overview

In January 2021, 1,039 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 1,340 in the same period last year. Fluctuation in monthly sea arrivals is common and depends on a combination of factors, including drivers of population movement exogenous to Italy and weather conditions.

In January 2021, there were 18 refugee and migrant disembarkations. Approximately 36% (373 persons) of monthly sea arrivals disembarked in the Sicilian port of Augusta, followed by 31% (317 persons) who reached shore in Lampedusa. There were eight search and rescue operations during the month, the largest of which was conducted on the high seas by NGO vessel Ocean Viking rescuing over 370 persons who had departed from Libya.