Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (January 2019)

Overview

Between 1 and 31 January 2019, 202 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 4,189 and 4,467 in the same period in 2018 and 2017, respectively. During the first month of 2019, there were 8 disembarkations events occurring on Italian shores, with the largest groups comprising 53 arrivals in Torre Melissa on 10 January, 68 arrivals in Lampedusa on 18 January; and 47 arrivals in Catania on 31 January. While in recent years, sea arrivals have normally been lower during winter than in other seasons (often reflecting more difficult weather conditions), monthly sea arrivals in January 2019 were the lowest since January 2013.