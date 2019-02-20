20 Feb 2019

Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (January 2019)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 12 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (647.22 KB)2 pages

Overview

Between 1 and 31 January 2019, 202 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 4,189 and 4,467 in the same period in 2018 and 2017, respectively. During the first month of 2019, there were 8 disembarkations events occurring on Italian shores, with the largest groups comprising 53 arrivals in Torre Melissa on 10 January, 68 arrivals in Lampedusa on 18 January; and 47 arrivals in Catania on 31 January. While in recent years, sea arrivals have normally been lower during winter than in other seasons (often reflecting more difficult weather conditions), monthly sea arrivals in January 2019 were the lowest since January 2013.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.