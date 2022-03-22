Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (February 2022)

Overview

In the first two months of the year, 5,474 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 5,033 in the same period last year. In February, 2,439 persons were registered at landing points in southern Italy, most commonly disembarking in Sicily (2,091 persons), followed by Calabria (263) and Apulia (85). Approximately 44% of monthly arrivals (1,074 persons) reached shore in Lampedusa.

Nationality of arrivals

Year to date, the most common country of origin recorded among refugees and migrants reaching Italian shores was Egypt (25%), followed by Bangladesh (23%), Tunisia (13%), Afghanistan (6%), Eritrea (6%), Côte d'Ivoire (5%), Syrian Arab Republic (5%), Guinea (3%), Sudan (2%) and Cameroon (2%). One in three sea arrivals in February 2022 was Egyptian. This month, 799 Egyptian nationals disembarked in southern Italy, an increase compared to 467 in December 2021 and 584 in January 2022. The vast majority of Egyptians reaching Italian shores in February 2022 (83%) departed from Libya, while 16% embarked in Turkey. Despite a decrease in the numbers of Bangladeshis registered at landing points in February 2022 (337) compared to the previous month (904), Bangladesh remains the second most common country of origin of sea arrivals in Italy in 2022. Afghan and Syrian nationals each accounted for 10% of monthly sea arrivals, with comparable numbers of arrivals (240 Afghans and 237 Syrians). While all Afghans arriving in February departed from Turkey, most Syrians embarked in Libya (225) while a small minority (12 persons) travelled by sea via Turkey