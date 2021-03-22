Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (February 2021)

Overview

In the first two months of 2021, 5,034 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 2,553 in the same period last year.

In February 2021, 3,995 refugees and migrants were recorded at landing points in southern Italy. The vast majority of them (3,717) disembarked in Sicily, most commonly on the island of Lampedusa (2,498) and, to a lesser extent, in Siracusa, Porto Empedocle, Pantelleria and Trapani. In February, approximately 200 persons arrived in Sardinia by sea, while just over 30 persons disembarked in Apulia and Calabria.