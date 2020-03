Overview

Between 1 January and 29 February 2020, 2,553 persons arrived in Italy by sea.

This is a 874% increase in sea arrivals compared to the same period last year (262).

In February 2020, 1,213 individuals reached Italian shores, compared to 60 in February 2019. 363 persons reached Italy in one day only (Pozzallo 2 February) representing 30% of the total arrivals in February.