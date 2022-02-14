Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (December 2021)

Overview

In 2021, 67,477 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, the highest number of the last four-year period and almost double the sea arrivals recorded last year (34,154). In 2021, almost 50,000 persons disembarked in Sicily, with over 35,000 landing on the small island of Lampedusa. Calabria also received a significant proportion of arrivals, as over 11,600 were registered there throughout 2021.

In December 2021, 4,534 refugees and migrants reached the shores of southern Italy, compared to 1,591 (+185%) and 589 (+670%) in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The vast majority (2,993 persons) arrived in Sicily, followed by Calabria (937), Apulia (318) and Sardinia (286).