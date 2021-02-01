Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (December 2020)

Overview

In 2020, 34,154 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 11,471 in 2019 and 23,371 in 2018. The highest number of monthly sea arrivals this year was recorded in July, when 7,064 persons reached Italian shores, followed by 5,360 in November and 5,326 in August.

In December 2020, 1,591 refugees and migrants were recorded at landing points in southern Italy. Approximately 40% of them disembarked on the island of Lampedusa, while 25% reached shore in Calabria. An additional 14% arrived in Apulia, while 11% reached the island of Pantelleria.