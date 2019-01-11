11 Jan 2019

Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard - December 2018

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 09 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (649.77 KB)

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 December 2018, 23,370 persons arrived in Italy by sea.
This is an 80 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (119,369). In the first half of the year, monthly arrival numbers ranged from 1,049 in April 2018 to 4,189 in January 2018. In the second half of the year, the numbers of monthly arrivals decreased further. Notably, in December 2018, 359 refugees and migrants were recorded at landing points in southern Italy.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.