Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard - December 2018

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 December 2018, 23,370 persons arrived in Italy by sea.

This is an 80 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (119,369). In the first half of the year, monthly arrival numbers ranged from 1,049 in April 2018 to 4,189 in January 2018. In the second half of the year, the numbers of monthly arrivals decreased further. Notably, in December 2018, 359 refugees and migrants were recorded at landing points in southern Italy.