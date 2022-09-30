Italy + 18 more

Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2022)

Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Overview

In the first eight months of the year, 58,251 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 39,410 in the same period last year (+48%). In August 2022, 16,816 persons were registered at landing points in southern Italy, the highest number of monthly sea arrivals since June 2017, when a peak of over 23,000 was recorded. The vast majority of persons arriving in August disembarked in Sicily (11,084 persons; 357 disembarkations), followed by Calabria (3,800), Apulia (1,063), Sardinia (482) and Campania (387).

Related Content