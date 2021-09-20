Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2021)

Overview

In the first eight months of 2021, 39,410 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 19,339 in the same period last year.

In August 2021, 10,286 refugees and migrants reached shore in southern Italy, compared to 5,326 (+93%) and 1,268 (+711%) in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The vast majority of them (8,157) arrived in Sicily, most commonly on the island of Lampedusa, where more than half of the total arrivals were recorded (5,798) and 211 out of 340 disembarkations took place. In line with July 2021, a significant number of arrivals was also registered in Calabria in August, where 21 disembarkations took place accounting for 1,425 new arrivals. In addition, a total of 582 persons disembarked in Apulia and 122 in Sardinia during the month.