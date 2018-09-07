Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (August 2018)

Overview

Between 1 January and 31 August 2018, 20,001 persons arrived in Italy by sea. This is an 80 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (99,127). Less than 1,500 persons disembarked on Italian shores in August 2018, a further reduction compared to over 1,900 sea arrivals in July 2018, over 3,100 in June 2018, and almost 4,000 in June 2018. The reduction is significant also when compared to the numbers of refugees and migrants crossing the sea to Italy in August 2017: despite decreasing sea arrivals from July 2017 onwards, 3,914 persons registered at landing points in August 2017.

Nationality of arrivals

Between 1 January and 31 August 2018, 19 per cent of arrivals originated from Tunisia, followed by Eritrea (15 per cent), Sudan (8 per cent), Nigeria (6 per cent), Pakistan (6 per cent), Iraq (6 per cent), Côte d'Ivoire (5 per cent), Mali (4 per cent), Algeria (4 per cent), and Guinea (4%). Despite an overall decrease in sea arrivals, the number of Tunisians arriving by sea between 1 January and 31 August 2018 (3,729) is much higher than numbers registered at landing points in the same period last year (1,357). This year so far, Eritrean and Sudanese arrivals have dropped in numbers, but they are proportionally higher compared to the same period last year, when they accounted for 6 per cent and 5 per cent of arrivals, respectively. Between 1 January and 31 August 2018, 3,027 Eritreans and 1,595 Sudanese landed in southern Italy, compared to 5,601, and 5,065, respectively, in the same period last year. Notably, Nigerian sea arrivals dropped from 16,622 in the January-August 2017 period to 1,248 in January-August 2018, while arrivals from Iraq and Algeria in 2018 so far are comparable to the January-August 2017 period.