Overview

In the first four months of the year, 10,761 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea. This represents a 19% increase compared to the same period last year, when 9,013 reached Italian shores. In April 2022, 3,929 persons were registered at landing points in southern Italy. The vast majority of monthly arrivals disembarked in Sicily (73%; 2,859 persons), followed by Calabria (25%; 981 persons) and, to a much lesser extent, Apulia (69 persons) and Sardinia (20 persons).