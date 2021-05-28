Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (April 2021)

Overview

In the first four months of 2021, 9,013 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, compared to 3,465 in the same period last year.

In April 2021, 1,595 refugees and migrants reached shore in southern Italy, compared to 671 (+136%) and 255 (+525%) in 2020 and 2019 respectively. The vast majority of them (1,208) arrived in Sicily, most commonly on the island of Lampedusa, where 887 new arrivals were recorded and 28 disembarkations took place. In April, there were six disembarkations in Apulia for a total of 214 new arrivals, while 119 persons disembarked in Calabria, 24 in Sardinia and 32 in Campania.