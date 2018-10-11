11 Oct 2018

Italy Operational Update - September 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (750.43 KB)

Overview and developments

Between 1 January and 30 September 2018, 20,948 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea, an 80 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (105,418). In September 2018, just under 950 refugees and migrants reached Italian shores, an 85 per cent reduction compared to 6,291 sea arrivals in September 2017. Monthly sea arrivals numbers in September 2018 were the lowest since February 2013.

While the total number of refugees and migrants arriving in Europe has fallen, the death rate has risen sharply, particularly for those crossing the Mediterranean Sea. In the Central Mediterranean, one person died or went missing for every 48 people who crossed to Europe between January and September 2018, compared to one death for every 52 people who crossed in the same period in 2017. Between 1 January and 30 September 2018, 1,737 persons died or went missing while crossing to Europe, of whom 1,245 lost their lives in the Central Mediterranean. UNHCR has called strongly for increasing search and rescue capacity in the Central Mediterranean and for leaving space for NGOs to contribute in a coordinated manner to these efforts. UNHCR has also encouraged the establishment of predictable arrangements in the Mediterranean for the disembarkation of people rescued at sea.

In September 2018, 54 per cent of refugees and migrants disembarking in Italy departed from Tunisia, followed by 29 per cent from Turkey, 7 per cent from Libya, 6 per cent from Greece, and 4 per cent from Algeria. The ten most common countries of origin of refugees and migrants registered at Italian landing points between January and September 2018 are Tunisia, Eritrea, Sudan, Iraq, Pakistan, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Algeria, Mali, and Guinea. Unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) account for 16 per cent of sea arrivals since the beginning of the year.

On 24 September, the Italian Council of Ministers approved a law decree introducing important developments on asylum. In a note to the press, UNHCR confirmed that it will share technical comments with the Government of Italy so that they can be taken into account in the discussion before Parliament, stressing the need for provisions to comply with the principles enshrined in the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.