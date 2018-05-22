Italy Operational Update - April 2018

Key Figures

9,467 Sea Arrivals

1,439 UASC Sea Arrivals

23,441 Asylum applications

171,379 Persons in reception

Overview and developments

Between 1 January and 30 April 2018, 9,467 refugees and migrants arrived in Italy by sea. This is a 75 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year, when 37,235 persons reached Italian shores. The numbers of monthly sea arrivals in April 2018 (3,171 persons) are higher than in February and March 2018, but still are significantly less compared to arrivals in April 2017 (12,943).

Unaccompanied and separated children (UASC) account for 15 per cent of sea arrivals since the beginning of the year .

The ten most common countries of origin of refugees and migrants registered at landing points between January and April 2018 are Tunisia, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, Pakistan, Mali, Guinea, Algeria, and Senegal. Despite an overall decrease in sea arrivals, the numbers of Eritreans and Tunisians reaching Italian shores have been on the rise, compared to the same period last year. Between January and April 2018, Tunisians and Eritreans together accounted for 40 per cent of new arrivals. The numbers of Libyans registered at landing points since the beginning of 2018 have also been 50 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

The overall decrease in sea arrivals also reflects in lesser individuals applying for asylum and accessing accommodation in reception facilities, compared to last year. Between 1 January and 30 April 2018, 23,441 new asylum applications were lodged in Italy . On 30 April 2018, the Territorial Commissions in Caserta, Enna, Frosinone, Ragusa, and Trapani discontinued their work, while new Territorial Commissions are due to open in other locations, including Naples and Turin. As of 30 April 2018, 171,379 adult asylum-seekers were accommodated in reception facilities across the country, compared to approximately 184,000 at the end of December 2017 .