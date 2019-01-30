Italy: New group home is launched for young men who need the extra support of educators and mentors to develop a better path in life

(MissionNewswire) The E.T. Social Cooperative, also known as Educators in the Territory or Neighborhood Educators, is affiliated with the Salesians of Social Welfare (SCS/CNOS Federation) and recently opened Casa di Giò youth home on Jan. 9. Casa di Giò is located in Turin, Italy and is the first residential group apartment operated by the E.T Social Cooperative. The new group home aims to offer temporary accommodation for young males between the ages of 16 and 21.

Developed in response to the growing needs of Turin city and its metropolitan district, Casa di Giò helps its young residents by fostering growth through social and educational programs. The shared living space provides a family-like atmosphere and is supported by educators.

The group home serves youth who have experienced difficult challenges in their past and are now in need of support, friendship and mentors who are able to help them turn their lives around. It offers temporary residence to youth so they can determine their next steps and access educational opportunities. The home’s positive setting helps residents connect to work and their community.

Educators aim to establish a good relationship with youth in the Casa di Giò program and take time to establish trust. They also take time to learn about each participant to better gain insight into their resources, abilities and knowledge. Once this is accomplished, educators can help participants make a plan to reach their goals.

Salesian missionaries with the Salesians of Social Welfare are impacting youth and their families in programs across Italy. One program in particular, the “I care about you project,” reaches out to homeless youth who gravitate to the central train stations of Italian metropolitan areas. Many of these homeless youth are migrants and foreign minors who come to Italy searching for a better future.

A network composed of street educators, psychologists and volunteers greet the homeless youth and offer support and protection. Once in the program, participants are given shelter, their basic needs are met and they are given the opportunity to take an Italian language course, receive legal assistance, acquire professional skills and find stable employment.

“The Salesians of Social Welfare and its affiliated programs have been working to promote a better quality of life for disadvantaged youth for 24 years,” says Father Mark Hyde, director of Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. “In 2016, close to 9,000 at-risk youth received educational and social development services through Salesian programs throughout Italy under the organization’s direction.”

Italy, Europe’s third-largest economy, has close to 2 million children living in poverty, according to UNICEF. The poverty rate has risen in the wake of Europe’s economic crisis. Unemployment is at its highest level since the late 1970s with the overall jobless rate at 12.5 percent and youth unemployment as high as 41 percent.

