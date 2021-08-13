Italy

Italy - Forest fires, update (Italian Civil Protection, JRC EFFIS, Copernicus EMS, DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2021)

  • Several forest fires continue to affect southern Italy, Sicily and Sardinia, with 33 air interventions requested in the affected regions.
  • Italy activated the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for aerial firefighting capacities and three French Canadair deployed to Calabria on 12 August.
  • Villages have been preventatively evacuated and houses damaged in Reggio Calabria Province (Calabria). In Sicily, media report 150 evacuees in Palermo Province and two destroyed buildings in Enna Province.
  • The EU Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated on 11 August (EMSR534) for Calabria, to support the damage assessment, and two maps have been produced so far.
  • According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), the fire danger risk remains from high to very extreme across the already affected Regions.

