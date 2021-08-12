Italy - Forest fires update (Italian Civil Protection, JRC EFFIS, ANSA, Reuters) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2021)

Several forest fires continue to affect southern Italy, Sicily and Sardinia in recent days, causing casualties and widespread damage. Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia, Lazio, Basilicata, Campania, and Apulia are most affected.

According to the Italian Civil Protection authorities, as of 11 August, 32 air interventions were requested in the affected regions. Media report two fatalities in Reggio Calabria Province (Calabria) and one in Catania Province (Sicily) and a number of evacuated families in Enna Province (Sicily).

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 11 August (EMSR534) to support the analysis of the fires in the region of Calabria.