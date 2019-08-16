Italy and UNICEF Together for the Children in Libya

TUNIS, 15 August 2019 – The Italian Government contributes two million euros to UNICEF Libya programmes to enhance access to water, health and child-protection services for the most vulnerable and conflict-affected children in Libya.

The two-years programme UNICEF will focus on 13 municipalities and will benefit some 5,000 children and 2,000 families. The programme will be implemented in partnership with Libyan authorities and non-governmental organizat¬ions.

Ambassador of Italy in Libya, Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi, highlighted “the commitment of the Government of Italy to support the most vulnerable boys and girls and their families in the country, and the remarkable work that development partners like UNICEF are doing to ensure that every child in need of humanitarian assistance enjoys a safe environment by enhancing access to basic services”.

“The generous support of the Government of Italy will allow UNICEF and its partners to ensure that the most vulnerable children will get the right services at the right time in the right place” said Abdel Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative in Libya. “This will make a huge difference to allow the conflict affected Libyan and non-Libyan children, including unaccompanied and separated ones to thrive and survive.”

According to the 2019 Libya Humanitarian Response Plan, there is an estimated 823,00 people, including around 248,000 children, in need of humanitarian assistance due to the persisting political instability, conflict and deteriorating provision of basic services.

The affected population includes displaced persons, returnees, nondisplaced conflict-affected people and host communities, refugees and migrants. Additionally, due to the use of Libya as a migratory crossroad, the numbers of unaccompanied and separated children are on the rise.

The implementation of the programme supported by the Italian Government will ensure the vulnerable boys and girls and their families will access enhanced services:

• 1,000 vulnerable children and women will have access to lifesaving health and nutrition interventions (equipment and services);

• 4,000 children will benefit from rehabilitated WASH facilities in health facilities and child friendly spaces;

• 1,000 families (5,000 persons) will receive in-kind hygiene kits, benefit from healthy sanitation practices and from sanitation and fumigation activities;

• 1,000 families (5,000 persons) will benefit from a pilot cash-based transfer programme for hygiene supplies;

• 1,000 vulnerable children will receive child protection services.

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child; in everything we do. Together with our partners, we work in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

For more information, contact Mostafa Omar, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Libya +218 91 00 12 129, mosomar@unicef.org