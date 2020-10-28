IOM Quarterly Regional Report - Europe Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) July - September 2020 (Q3 2020)

In the third quarter of 2020, a total of 30,232 migrants and refugees were registered arriving to Europe through the three Mediterranean routes, which is 33 per cent less than the 45,308 arrivals registered in the same period in 2019 and 35 per cent less than the 46,382 registered in 2018.

Arrivals in the third quarter of 2020 increased by more than 3 times compared to the previous reporting period (8,822 in Q2 2020). This significant increase registered in arrivals coincides with the easeof travel and mobility restrictions previously imposed by authorities to curb the spread of the virus since late February-beginning of March 2020, and by the improvement of weather conditions associated with the summer months.

Over half (57%) of all registered individuals arrived in Europe through the Central Mediterranean route by reaching Italy (16,776) and Malta (463). Another 35 per cent were registered in Spain (10,499) and the remaining 8 per cent crossed the Eastern Mediterranean and disembarked in Greece (1,119) and Bulgaria (1,375).