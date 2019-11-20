20 Nov 2019

How Do Migrants Participate Politically within Restrictive Contexts?: Citizenship, belonging, and participation in Italy

Report
from Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)
Published on 20 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.73 MB)

How do people with different migrant backgrounds interpret and enact political participation in restrictive institutional contexts? To address this question, this policy brief looks to Italy, where the acquisition of citizenship is a highly demanding process. Further, the right to vote in any election is restricted to Italian citizens. This brief explores how citizenship (or lack thereof), belonging, and political participation interact, revealing how migrants actively participate in the community.
It finds that migrants both adapt to and rework institutional structures in order to enact political and social change.

Brief Points

  • Citizenship status determines an individual’s access to formal politics.

  • In restrictive contexts, migrants nevertheless find ways to engage in political participation. This is often driven by a sense of duty to multiple communities.

  • Participation is enacted in formal and informal contexts, inside and beyond the nation-state boundaries.

  • Personal and contextual factors can determine both migrants’ sense of belonging and their political participation.

  • Sense of belonging and political participation influence each other, but not in a causal or unidirectional manner.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.