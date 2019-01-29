29 Jan 2019

Ethically indisputable that Italy should give safe harbour to migrants aboard rescue boat, says TDH

Report
from Terre des hommes
Published on 28 Jan 2019

Terre des Hommes is dismayed and opposed to the Italian government’s latest example of unjustifiable indifference towards human life, by preventing the 47 people aboard the rescue ship SeaWatch 3 from disembarking in Italy. The ship has been prevented by force from entering a safe harbour, where people on board would have access to medical care and protection.

It is not acceptable that vulnerable people, such as unaccompanied children who have experienced unspeakable torture and violence, wait to learn their destiny while countries quarrel over who should assist them.

This strategy has been ineffective in inspiring the solidarity between European countries which Italy hopes to obtain in caring for those rescued from the Mediterranean. This solidarity is essential in guaranteeing that responsibility to provide immediate assistance to rescued people does not rest solely on the shoulders of a few countries with Mediterranean coastlines.

“We appeal once again to the humanity and high moral standing of the Italian President to accept the request for safe harbour from SeaWatch 3. It is ethically indisputable that Italy must act to guarantee the protection and care of all those on board,” said Donatella Vergari, President of Terre des Hommes Italy.

For more information, please contact:

Rossella Panuzzo

Press Officer, Terre des Hommes Italia

tel. 340 3104927

Email: r.panuzzo@tdhitaly.org

Picture: Migrant children and other people step ashore in Italy after being rescued in 2014. ©Tdh / Francois Struzik

