17 Jul 2019

ECRE Working Paper: Education as an Instrument of Integration for Refugee Millennials in the European Union

from European Council on Refugees and Exiles
  1. INTRODUCTION

The aim of this paper is to analyse the importance of education as a tool of integration and to focus on the specific challenges Refugee Millennials (RMs) face in Italy. The paper also considers how education related challenges have been addressed in the work of Association Mosaico-azioni per Rifugiati (Mosaico),1 as well as other relevant good practices.

  1. REFUGEE MILLENNIALS (RMS) IN EUROPE AND THEIR CHALLENGES IN THE ITALIAN EDUCATION SYSTEM

2.1. MILLENNIALS (BORN BETWEEN 1980 AND 2000)

Generally, the ‘Millennial Generation’, or ‘Generation Y’, is a term used to describe population groups. They are the demographic cohort following ‘Generation X’. Millennials are sometimes referred to as ‘echo boomers’ due to a major surge in birth rates in the 1980s and 1990s, and because they are often the children of the “baby boomers”. The birth rate in this period increased and has become comparable to the birth rate after World War II. Although their lifestyle features vary by region and social and economic conditions, Millennials are defined by their increased usage and familiarity with media, communication and digital technologies.

2.2. RMS IN EUROPE

The number of RMs has increased in the past years, which is why it is important for us to pay more attention and consider them as a powerful resource of integration; RMs can act as a bridge between their communities and autochthones.
RMs are one of the most economically vulnerable persons in our society; without our help they struggle to access higher education. Many RMs have interrupted their studies due to being forced to migrate yet have the will to continue their education.
RMs from repressed countries (war zones and tribal conflicts), often have experienced situations were social inclusion is lacking. According to the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) EU+ asylum trends 2018 overview,2 the top ten citizenships of origin in 2018 were Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Iran, Nigeria, Turkey, Venezuela, Albania, Georgia, Eritrea, Bangladesh and Yemen.

