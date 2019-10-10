Campaigns of Hate - A Year of Project Capitanata: Social health outreach service in the ghettos of the province of Foggia, in response to the needs of agricultural workers in exploitative conditions

The INTERSOS Capitanata project of social health outreach in the informal settlements in the project of Foggia, began its initial activities in May 2018.

The project pursues as its primary aim the safeguarding of the individual, often a migrant worker, who finds himself or herself, temporarily or definitively, outside the systems of welcome and the mechanisms of social health protection, as well as the promotion of inclusive changes in the health system through different types of intervention, daily and continuative during the year, through two mobile clinics. The interventions are realised in seven informal settlements, three times a week in the former Borgo Mezzanone airport and the Grand Ghetto, once a week in Borgo Tre Titoli and surroundings areas, Palmori, the former Foggia Daunialat factory, in Borgo cicerone and in the area between Poggio Imperiale and Lesina.

Between medical check-ups, social health orientation and individual employment orientation and focus groups with the same themes, we have totalled 587 intervention sessions in a year, with a total of 4,895 accesses of which 2,978 were first user beneficiaries.

The data in this report refers only to the first accesses.

From the social-health and employment data collected in the INTERSOS Capitanata project a picture emerges of the living conditions of the inhabitants of the settlements, a young population where the age bracket most represented are 18-29-year-olds (59%).

Unaccompanied foreign minors have not been identified.

However, in the age bracket of young adults the quota of new adults (18-21-year-olds) is very significant, representing a full 34% of the 18-29-year old age bracket. Of the new adults, 70% arrived in Italy as minors, a figure that rings as a defeat for the pathways earmarked for the safeguarding and insertion of minors. The nationalities most represented among the patients are Senegalese (26%), Gambian (15%), Nigerian (13%) and Ghanaian (12%).