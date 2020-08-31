Analysis: Flow Monitoring Surveys - Top 5 Nationalities Interviewed in Italy in 2019 (July 2020)

The report is based on DTM's Flow Monitoring Surveys carried-out by IOM field staff in Italy between July and October 2019. Out of more than 1,200 collected interviews, the report focuses on the top 5 nationality groups (920 interviews) -- Pakistan, Tunisia, Afghanistan, Algeria and Côte d'Ivoire -- providing an analysis of migrants' demographic profile, transit routes, reasons for leaving countries of origin or habitual residence, and their future travel intentions.The report is based on DTM's Flow Monitoring Surveys carried-out by IOM field staff in Italy between July and October 2019. Out of more than 1,200 collected interviews, the report focuses on the top 5 nationality groups (920 interviews) -- Pakistan, Tunisia, Afghanistan, Algeria and Côte d'Ivoire -- providing an analysis of migrants' demographic profile, transit routes, reasons for leaving countries of origin or habitual residence, and their future travel intentions.

The Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS) are part of the IOM's Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) activities in the Mediterranean region and were started in October 2015 and conducted within the framework of IOM's research on populations on the move through the Mediterranean and Western Balkan Routes to Europe. Surveys are analysed to provide information on profiles, transit routes and vulnerabilities of respondents.

All reports, together with the latest data on arrivals from national authorities and IOM country offices, can be accessed via DTM's Flow Monitoring Europe Geoportal.