UNHCR Israel Factsheet, September 2022

Israel is a State Party to the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol but has yet to adopt national refugee legislation. Over the last 15 years, some 80,000 persons have sought asylum in the country, however less than one percent were granted refugee status or other forms of protection.

While those with refugee status enjoy basic rights on almost equal footing to nationals, asylum-seekers and particularly those from Eritrea and Sudan have few rights beyond a general policy of non-deportation, despite their long stay in Israel. Consequently, most of their essential social, economic and psychosocial needs remain unmet

UNHCR’s main focus in Israel is to promote and support qualitative improvements to the national asylum system and the treatment of people of concern, in accordance with international refugee and human rights law.