Statement by UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, on the attack in Be’er Sheva, Jerusalem, 22 March 2022

“I strongly condemn the killing of four Israeli civilians, including two women, and several others wounded, in a ramming and stabbing attack that took place this evening by an Israeli Arab in Be’er Sheva.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

There is no justification for violence or terrorism. There is nothing heroic in the killing of civilians and there is no excuse for praising such acts. It must be condemned by all.

I am increasingly alarmed by the continued violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel that is taking place on a daily basis. This is the seventh stabbing attack against Israelis this month.

These tragic incidents only highlight the volatility of the situation and the urgent need for all leaders to work together against the spiral of violence.”