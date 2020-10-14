Israel + 1 more
Secretary-General Welcomes Launch of Talks on Lebanon-Israel Maritime Boundary Talks, Pledging Full United Nations Support Pending Final Agreed Outcome
SG/SM/20340
The following statement was issued by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General welcomes the launch today of discussions on the delineation of the Lebanon-Israel maritime boundary, following the framework agreement announced on 1 October.
The United Nations, through its representatives, is fully committed to supporting the parties in the discussions, as requested by them, as they work towards a final agreed outcome.