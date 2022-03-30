Secretary-General Condemns Recent Terrorist Attacks in Israel, Calling for immediate End to Violence

SG/SM/21214

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the recent terrorist attacks in Israel, which claimed the lives of at least 11 Israeli citizens. Such acts of violence can never be justified and must be condemned by all.

The Secretary-General extends his heartfelt condolences to families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery to those injured.

In the spirit of the upcoming religious holy days, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate end to violence, which only serves to undermine the prospects for peace.