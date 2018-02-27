IsraAID Voices Support for Asylum Seekers in Israel

IsraAID, Israel's largest civil society humanitarian aid organization, is adding its voice to the many businesses, organizations, politicians, layleaders, and concerned citizens requesting from the Israeli government to reconsider its policy towards asylum seekers.*

In a world fraught with too much pain and suffering, a record number of people are being forced to flee their homes in search of safety and hope for a better life. As an organization that has worked in 46 countries around the world, we know all too well the violence and tragedies that push people into displacement.

From the beaches of Greek islands where predominantly Syrian asylum seekers flocked in the hundreds of thousands, to the continued insecurity and conflict in South Sudan that forced over a million people into neighboring countries like Uganda and Kenya, every day our teams witness the pain of families torn apart, terrified, traumatized, and too often survivors of abuse and violence.

We are Israel's leading aid organization, committed to uphold and protect the basic human rights of any person affected by crisis, regardless of nationality, religion, gender, creed, or sexual preference. This is our mandate, and one our hundreds of multi-cultural and multi-faith staff and volunteers embody in 20 countries around the world.

As we observe the tragedy unfolding in our home country, we are compelled for the first time to voice our discontent at the situation, and to condemn the indefinite detention and forced repatriation of tens of thousands of asylum seekers. We call on the Israeli government to find a humane solution to what is a challenging situation for all involved.

We understand and appreciate the complexity of this difficult reality, and we strongly urge the government to build a policy that urgently and fairly considers the rights and claims of the tens of thousands of asylum seekers in the country, and ensures their basic inalienable rights and fundamental freedoms.

IsraAID Board of Directors and staff.

