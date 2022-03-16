Reception Facility for Ukrainians Established at Dublin Airport

Dublin – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is supporting a new reception facility established by the Government of Ireland at Dublin Airport to register Ukrainian nationals and family members arriving in the country as a result of the war in Ukraine.

IOM will provide technical assistance to register and process temporary protection residence cards for all Ukrainian applicants arriving at the airport. The center will also act as a one-stop shop including services such as the processing of the social protection number (PPSN) and help with finding accommodation.

"We are honoured to be supporting the Government of Ireland in its rapid and comprehensive response to the Ukrainian crisis," said Lalini Veerassamy, IOM's Chief of Mission in Ireland. "This partnership will help to facilitate the safe and orderly arrival of Ukrainian nationals to Ireland."

More than 5,500 Ukrainian nationals have arrived in Ireland since the conflict started, with more expected in the coming weeks. Ireland, like other European Union states, has activated the Temporary Protection Directive to allow all Ukrainian citizens and third country nationals affected by the conflict to access work, housing and social service benefits for one year without making an application for international protection.

The Government of Ireland has also waived visa requirements for Ukraine citizens traveling to Ireland and has asked airlines to accept alternative forms of identification to travel for those that do not have passports.

For more information, please contact:

In Dublin: Yasmine Khalil, Email: ykhalil@iom.int or Lalini Veerassamy, Email: lveerassamy@iom.int; Tel: +353 879 976 033