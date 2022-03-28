Ireland and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria

The partnership between Ireland and the Global Fund has played an important role in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria and in building a healthier, safer and more equitable world.

Ending AIDS, TB and malaria

Health investments through the Global Fund have saved more than 44 million lives since 2002, revitalizing entire communities and improving economies.

Our partnership

Ireland has been a key supporter of the Global Fund since 2002, contributing €256.05 million between 2002 and 2021.

For the Sixth Replenishment period (2020-2022), Ireland pledged €50 million. This pledge represents a 67% increase from the previous Replenishment period, firmly cementing Ireland’s commitment to alleviate the burden of the three diseases and build strong and resilient systems for health.

Ireland is a member of the Global Fund Board’s Point Seven voting constituency (comprising countries that are committed to reaching the target of 0.7% of gross national income for official development assistance). Ireland’s global health priorities have contributed to major Global Fund decisions, including increased attention on gender equality, resilient and sustainable systems for health, a greater focus on challenging operating environments and sustained commitment to transparency and accountability.